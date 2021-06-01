Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.86

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.86 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 248,555 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.80. The company has a market capitalization of £37.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

