United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,265 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of United Bankshares worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,662. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.