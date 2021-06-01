United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lessened by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.39 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

