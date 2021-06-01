Urus Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Urus has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $948,572.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Urus has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $11.92 or 0.00032884 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.01020136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.80 or 0.09780651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00091709 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

