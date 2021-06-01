USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Up 1.9%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 13,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 88,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.