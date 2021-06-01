USDK (USDK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $204.47 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $204.47 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00188545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.50 or 0.00995027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032765 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

