Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.86

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 4055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

