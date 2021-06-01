Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,585 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Valley National Bancorp worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $262,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

