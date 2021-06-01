Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report $815.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $817.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $814.20 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $688.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $248.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $104.11 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.60.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.