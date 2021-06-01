VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

