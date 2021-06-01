VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SUBD)

VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

