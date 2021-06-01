Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 251,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 774,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after purchasing an additional 243,555 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 585,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,075. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

