Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30,174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $273,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.