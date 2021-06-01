Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

VNQI stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

