Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.02. 21,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.53 and its 200-day moving average is $257.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

