Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $139,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.58. 17,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,773. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

