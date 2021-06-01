Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

