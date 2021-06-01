Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 138.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

VOE opened at $144.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

