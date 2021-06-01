Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is TruWealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 12.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $90,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,904. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.