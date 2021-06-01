Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Trimmed by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $223.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,127. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.63.

