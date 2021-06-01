Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $386.33. The stock had a trading volume of 235,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

