Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 233.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,093 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $66.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.