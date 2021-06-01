Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading Up 1.5%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29). Approximately 34,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 158,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.27).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.33. The company has a market capitalization of £87.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.20.

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

