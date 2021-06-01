Velas (VLX) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Velas has a total market capitalization of $173.73 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001171 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002095 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001944 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.