Veles Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $146,410.15 and approximately $13.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,448.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.92 or 0.07130404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $686.64 or 0.01883878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00498916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00185033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00719095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00476867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00420263 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,649 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,978 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

