Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) shares shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $73.41. 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Venture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28.

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life and medical science products.

