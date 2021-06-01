Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Veracyte stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,881. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

