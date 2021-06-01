Verasity Price Tops $0.0214 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Verasity has a market cap of $88.88 million and approximately $47.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00194750 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,146,068,634 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

