Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.75% of Veritex worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritex by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $16,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

