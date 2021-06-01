Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.04

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 29.5% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,837,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $8,868,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

