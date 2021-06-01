Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,919 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 28.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.70. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.