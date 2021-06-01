Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 578 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $197.26 and a 1-year high of $303.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.