Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,032 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.