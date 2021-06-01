Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

