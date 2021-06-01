Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $335,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 282,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

