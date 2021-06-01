Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $473.88 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.03 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 631.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

