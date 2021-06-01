Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

