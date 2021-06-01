Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.14 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

