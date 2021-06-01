Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,768 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

