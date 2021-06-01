Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) were up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 5,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 310,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $5,289,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $6,611,000. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

