Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of REX American Resources worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in REX American Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in REX American Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in REX American Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $575.41 million, a PE ratio of 177.84 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.