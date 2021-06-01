Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

