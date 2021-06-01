Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 489.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.