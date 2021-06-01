Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of PGT Innovations worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.