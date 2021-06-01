Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Orion Energy Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OESX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OESX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

