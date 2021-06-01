Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Semtech worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Semtech by 10.0% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 102,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Semtech by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

SMTC opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

