Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,017 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.31.

MongoDB stock opened at $291.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.23 and its 200 day moving average is $324.72. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

