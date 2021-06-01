Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Franchise Group worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

