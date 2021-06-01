Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 123,870 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CVR Energy worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

