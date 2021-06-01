Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,794 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of RadNet worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $27.19.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

